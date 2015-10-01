Skip to main content
Water in the GATS

Methodology and Results
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs6k35nnf1-en
Authors
Sébastien Miroudot, Kätlin Pertel
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Miroudot, S. and K. Pertel (2015), “Water in the GATS: Methodology and Results”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 185, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs6k35nnf1-en.
