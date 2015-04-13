Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Water and Cities

Ensuring Sustainable Futures
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264230149-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Select a language

English
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Water and Cities: Ensuring Sustainable Futures, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264230149-en.
Go to top