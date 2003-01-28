Skip to main content
Venture Capital Policies in Korea

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/248000716362
Authors
Günseli Baygan
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Baygan, G. (2003), “Venture Capital Policies in Korea”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2003/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/248000716362.
