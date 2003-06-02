The reader will find in this publication the recommendations which the Round Table made on ways to combat vandalism, namely: the creation of local partnerships between all actors involved in crime prevention, policing and law enforcement; exchanges of experience; the issuing of guidelines on crime prevention and infrastructure design; and publication of case studies of successes and failures.
Vandalism, Terrorism and Security in Urban Public Passenger Transport
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
