Value Adding Pathways in Agriculture and Food Trade

The Role of GVCs and Services
https://doi.org/10.1787/bb8bb93d-en
Jared Greenville, Kentaro Kawasaki, Marie-Agnes Jouanjean
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Greenville, J., K. Kawasaki and M. Jouanjean (2019), “Value Adding Pathways in Agriculture and Food Trade: The Role of GVCs and Services”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 123, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bb8bb93d-en.
