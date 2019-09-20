Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Using process data to understand adults’ problem-solving behaviour in the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)

Identifying generalised patterns across multiple tasks with sequence mining
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/650918f2-en
Authors
Qiwei He, Francesca Borgonovi, Marco Paccagnella
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

He, Q., F. Borgonovi and M. Paccagnella (2019), “Using process data to understand adults’ problem-solving behaviour in the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC): Identifying generalised patterns across multiple tasks with sequence mining”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 205, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/650918f2-en.
Go to top