This study considers advantages of relying on micro-data to assess average tax rates on labour, capital and transfer income and presents some illustrative results. The analysis emphases the importance of matching taxpayer-level information to income flows, and notes difficulties in interpreting tax rates that average over all taxpayers. It also illustrates the importance of loss adjustments in measuring effective tax rates on capital income, and reports evidence of significant variation in corporate average tax rates by sector and firm asset size.
Using Micro-Data to Assess Average Tax Rates
Report
OECD Tax Policy Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 July 2022
-
11 May 2021
-
Report26 November 2020
-
12 April 2018
-
12 April 2018
-
Report6 April 2017
-
5 September 2015
-
10 December 2014
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Report25 April 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper31 January 2024