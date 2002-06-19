This comprehensive territorial review of Canberra identifies strategies and policy recommendations that can help local agencies and actors better meet the challenges they face. It identifies the need for a new and more holistic approach to urban planning and an opportunity for innovative and inclusive public participation in the planning process. Social, economic and environmental policies must evolve simultaneously in order to have maximum impact at the local level - a goal that many cities throughout OECD countries are far from reaching.
Urban Renaissance: Canberra
A Sustainable Future