Unleashing strong, digital and green growth in Viet Nam

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/78bcbbcd-en
Authors
Patrick Lenain, Ben Westmore, Quoc Huy Vu, Minh Cuong Nguyen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lenain, P. et al. (2023), “Unleashing strong, digital and green growth in Viet Nam”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1770, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/78bcbbcd-en.
