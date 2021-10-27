Skip to main content
Understanding reporting and review under Articles 6 and 13 of the Paris Agreement

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/03d6d0f9-en
Authors
Chiara Falduto, Jane Ellis, Katia Simeonova
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Falduto, C., J. Ellis and K. Simeonova (2021), “Understanding reporting and review under Articles 6 and 13 of the Paris Agreement”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2021/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/03d6d0f9-en.
