Trends in productivity and sources of productivity growth in Slovenia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a6691907-en
Authors
Urban Sila, Hermes Morgavi, Jeanne Dall'Orso
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sila, U., H. Morgavi and J. Dall'Orso (2017), “Trends in productivity and sources of productivity growth in Slovenia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1368, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a6691907-en.
