Trends in OECD Countries' International Competitiveness

The Influence of Emerging Market Economies
https://doi.org/10.1787/345570563225
Martine Durand, Christophe Madaschi, Flavia Terribile
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Durand, M., C. Madaschi and F. Terribile (1998), “Trends in OECD Countries' International Competitiveness: The Influence of Emerging Market Economies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 195, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/345570563225.
