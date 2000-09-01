Transport and Ageing of the Population

Advances in medicine make the ageing of populations in developed countries inevitable. These populations, however, will exhibit new and different characteristics, particularly in the transport sector as, unlike previous generations, they will have made widespread use of the car. How will they meet their travel needs in the future? Until now rail transport, unlike car or bus transport, has been losing its elderly clientele. Can this trend be reversed? For the frail elderly, whose needs are similar to those of the disabled, suitable services have yet to be set up. How can the mobility needs of the frail elderly, whose population is destined to grow, be met in the future? The dispersal of residential areas and the concentration of businesses and shops in large malls on the outskirts of cities will also pose serious problems as the population starts to age. Road safety, too, could suffer the adverse effects of declining driving skills among the elderly. The mobility of ageing populations undoubtedly has many implications that can no longer be ignored.

Round Table 112 reviews the experiences of various countries and makes a number of recommendations for policy-makers who wish to adopt a comprehensive approach to this issue.