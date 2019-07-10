Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transmission of antimicrobial resistance from livestock agriculture to humans and from humans to animals

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fcf77850-en
Authors
Chantal Morel
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Morel, C. (2019), “Transmission of antimicrobial resistance from livestock agriculture to humans and from humans to animals”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 133, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fcf77850-en.
Go to top