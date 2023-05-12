Skip to main content
Transitioning to a green economy in Greece

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/77cd54d8-en
Timo Leidecker, Tim Bulman, Ilai Levin, Hélène Blake
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Leidecker, T. et al. (2023), “Transitioning to a green economy in Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1757, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/77cd54d8-en.
