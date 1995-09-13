In recent years, the challenges of environmental protection, railway privatisation, the impact of logistical requirements, and falling prices, among other things, have revolutionised freight transport markets. The forces of change have spurred new patterns of market organisation which may undergo even more radical upheavals if transport prices come to reflect the sector's true economic and social costs. Round Table 99 undertook a thorough analysis of the potential impact of such trends on the structure and operation of the freight transport sector, and of their effects on government policies.
Transforming the Structure of the Freight Transport Sector
Report of the Ninety-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 3-4 March 1994
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024