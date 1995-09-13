Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Transforming the Structure of the Freight Transport Sector

Report of the Ninety-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 3-4 March 1994
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105535-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1995), Transforming the Structure of the Freight Transport Sector: Report of the Ninety-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 3-4 March 1994, ECMT Round Tables, No. 99, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105535-en.
Go to top