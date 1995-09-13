Transforming the Structure of the Freight Transport Sector

In recent years, the challenges of environmental protection, railway privatisation, the impact of logistical requirements, and falling prices, among other things, have revolutionised freight transport markets. The forces of change have spurred new patterns of market organisation which may undergo even more radical upheavals if transport prices come to reflect the sector's true economic and social costs. Round Table 99 undertook a thorough analysis of the potential impact of such trends on the structure and operation of the freight transport sector, and of their effects on government policies.