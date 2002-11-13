Skip to main content
Trading Competitively

Trade Capacity Building in Sub-Saharan Africa
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099609-en
Federico Bonaglia, Kiichiro Fukasaku
Development Centre Studies

Bonaglia, F. and K. Fukasaku (2002), Trading Competitively: Trade Capacity Building in Sub-Saharan Africa, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099609-en.
