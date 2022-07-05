Trade facilitation reforms worldwide

Trade facilitation measures are key in offsetting some of the time and cost increases experienced by firms and consumers against a backdrop of continued supply chain disruptions. Through the lens of the updated OECD Trade Facilitation Indicators (TFIs), this paper assesses progress and challenges in trade facilitation reforms, including as these relate to the implementation of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement. Since 2019, most progress occurred in improving the availability of trade-related information, simplifying documentary requirements, and automating and streamlining procedures. The TFIs also show significant gaps between the establishment of regulatory frameworks for trade facilitation and operational practices across all areas covered. Confirming digital trade facilitation measures introduced during the COVID-19 crisis can help close these gaps. There is also scope to build on COVID-19 border agency co-operation structures, and international co-operation more broadly, to enhance crisis responsiveness and resilience.