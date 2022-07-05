Skip to main content
Trade facilitation reforms worldwide

State of play in 2022
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ce7af2ce-en
Silvia Sorescu, Carolin Bollig
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Sorescu, S. and C. Bollig (2022), “Trade facilitation reforms worldwide: State of play in 2022”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 263, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce7af2ce-en.
