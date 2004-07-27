Building on a recent groundbreaking OECD/IOM/World Bank seminar which brought together over 300 trade and migration officials, this book examines the main issues in the current debate on trade and migration as they relate to mode 4 and the current WTO services negotiations. It also explores possible ways forward for building greater understanding between the trade and migration policy communities on this important and timely issue, and seeks ways to unleash the potential of the temporary movement of service suppliers to bring significant gains to developed and developing countries alike.

