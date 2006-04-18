These proceedings of the OECD Global Forum on Agriculture brought together experts from both developing and developed countries and from both the agriculture and development communities. The papers presented explore why policy coherence is important, how it affects global agricultural trade, and whether it can help reduce poverty and hunger.
Trade, Agriculture and Development
Policies Working Together
Report
The Development Dimension
Abstract
