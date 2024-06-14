This paper provides an analysis of the recent evolution of the U.S. current account external deficit in the context of the OECD Secretariat world model, INTERLINK. It seeks to assess to what extent developments in the U.S. current balance since 1980 might be viewed as being surprising, at least by the standards of the relationships embodied in the current U.S. trade block of that model ...
Tracking the U.S. External Deficit, 1980-1985
Experience with the OECD INTERLINK Model
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
