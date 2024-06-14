Skip to main content
Tracking the U.S. External Deficit, 1980-1985

Experience with the OECD INTERLINK Model
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/602500188875
Authors
Pete Richardson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Richardson, P. (1987), “Tracking the U.S. External Deficit, 1980-1985: Experience with the OECD INTERLINK Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/602500188875.
