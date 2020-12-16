The world needs more, better and cheaper technologies to achieve clean energy transitions, despite some progress in recent years. There is an opportunity to strengthen support for clean energy innovation as part of sustainable recovery plans and counteract the potential threats to energy technology development from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tracking clean energy innovation progress encompasses several critical elements of effective energy innovation policy: identifying gaps and opportunities, evaluating the effectiveness of programmes and policies, and understanding the market readiness of key technologies, nationally and globally.

Drawing from available research and real-world policy examples, we use a four-pillar framework to present a set of metrics for tracking progress across clean energy innovation systems. A broad range of metrics are described for each of the pillars and key examples are illustrated with available data.

This report aims to support public and private decision makers’ efforts to accelerate clean energy innovation. Strategies for tracking progress and embedding innovation policy within energy policy are long-term commitments, and data collection can be challenging. However, tracking progress is an important element of policy good practice, and all countries have quick-win opportunities to improve. In emerging economies aiming to enhance their innovation policies, innovation system mapping and experience sharing can help make progress.