This report provides in-depth analysis of the drivers, impacts and best practices to address ghost fishing gear. It places the issues of abandoned, lost, or otherwise discarded fishing gear within the larger context of marine plastic pollution. Ghost gear is particularly harmful because it negatively affects fisheries, non-target species (e.g. entanglement of wildlife), habitats, navigational safety, and coastal tourism. As a significant source of marine pollution, ghost fishing gear contributes to environmental and health risks of plastic pollution. The report identifies good practices and policies to prevent gear loss, reduce its impacts, and to recover lost gear. It reviews current policy efforts at the international level and in G7 countries and recommends a comprehensive policy response through international co-operation and circular economy approaches.
Towards G7 action to combat ghost fishing gear
A background report prepared for the 2021 G7 Presidency of the United Kingdom
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
20 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper26 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Working paper15 April 2024
-
Working paper18 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
28 November 2023