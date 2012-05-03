This publication outlines the 12 most important humanitarian lessons from the DAC peer reviews, profiles examples of good donor behaviour highlighted in the peer reviews, and sketches out the challenges donors still face as they move towards better humanitarian donorship. Lessons are grouped under the following headings: the strategic framework; delivering effective funding; an organisation fit for purpose; and learning and accountability.
Towards Better Humanitarian Donorship
Twelve Lessons from DAC Peer Reviews
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 May 2024
-
8 December 2023
-
2 November 2023
-
2 October 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
11 May 2023
-
23 February 2023
-
11 November 2022
Related publications
-
17 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
8 December 2023
-
2 November 2023
-
2 October 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
11 May 2023
-
23 February 2023