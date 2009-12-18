Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards a Flexible Exchange Rate Policy in Russia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218428024413
Authors
Roland Beck, Geoff Barnard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Beck, R. and G. Barnard (2009), “Towards a Flexible Exchange Rate Policy in Russia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 744, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218428024413.
Go to top