Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The World Economy

Historical Statistics
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104143-en
Authors
Angus Maddison
Tags
Development Centre Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Maddison, A. (2003), The World Economy: Historical Statistics, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104143-en.
Go to top