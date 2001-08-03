Skip to main content
The Width of the Intra-European Economic Borders

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/281117327340
Authors
Alain de Serres, Peter Hoeller, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

de Serres, A., P. Hoeller and C. de la Maisonneuve (2001), “The Width of the Intra-European Economic Borders”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 304, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/281117327340.
