The OECD teachers’ occupational well-being framework contributes to understanding and measuring the occupational well-being of teachers between and within systems. It provides a pathway to explore the association between the quality of working environments and teachers’ levels of occupational well-being. It also covers the association of teachers’ occupational well-being with the quality of learning environments (measured by classroom quality processes and association with students’ well-being) and teachers’ stress levels and motivation to continue teaching.
The teachers’ well-being conceptual framework
Contributions from TALIS 2018
Teaching in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 November 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
8 June 2022
-
-
-
-
27 May 2021
-
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023