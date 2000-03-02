Skip to main content
The Tax System in Mexico

A Need for Strengthening the Revenue-Raising Capacity
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/713001800850
Thomas Dalsgaard
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Dalsgaard, T. (2000), “The Tax System in Mexico: A Need for Strengthening the Revenue-Raising Capacity”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 233, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/713001800850.
