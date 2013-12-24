Skip to main content
The Swedish Tax on Nitrogen Oxide Emissions

Lessons in Environmental Policy Reform
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpspfqgzt-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), “The Swedish Tax on Nitrogen Oxide Emissions: Lessons in Environmental Policy Reform”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpspfqgzt-en.
