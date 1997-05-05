The Separation of Operations from Infrastructure in the Provision of Railway Services

The separation of infrastructure management from operations is central to efforts under way to reform European railways. But why does Europe favour such separation? What are the expected consequences? What does it mean in practice? What are the advantages and disadvantages? What risks are involved and what are the necessary safeguards? What conclusions do countries already practising separation draw from their experience?

Round Table 103 provided an opportunity for experts from all ECMT Member countries and the United States and Japan to get together to discuss experiences of separation to date or plans for it in the future. This publication provides readers with a comprehensive overview of a subject of major importance for the restructuring of European railways.