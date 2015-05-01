Skip to main content
The role of the 2015 agreement in enhancing adaptation to climate change

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxg3xb0h20-en
Authors
Jennifer Helgeson, Jane Ellis
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Helgeson, J. and J. Ellis (2015), “The role of the 2015 agreement in enhancing adaptation to climate change”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxg3xb0h20-en.
