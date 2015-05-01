Adaptation responses are needed to address the existing levels of climate variability and to prepare for future climate impacts. There is wide agreement that adaptation is an important issue and would benefit from being enhanced through more effective action and better planning. The prominence of adaptation in the UNFCCC negotiations has increased, in part as the scientific evidence has become clearer that climate change is occurring and its impacts are projected to grow in future. Efforts to enhance adaptation actions and increase resilience are thus expected to play a key role in the post-2020 climate agreement to be agreed at COP21 in December 2015. This paper explores how the 2015 agreement can help to foster enhanced policies and co-ordinate planning for greater resilience and adaptation capabilities at the national level. The paper considers the technical advantages and disadvantages of selected adaptation-related concepts that have been put forward in the negotiations. These include proposals for global or national goals; developing or improving adaptation institutions or planning; enhancing information availability; and facilitating or enhancing adaptation finance. Many of these proposals have the potential to improve sub-national, national and international planning about and responses to climate adaptation. However, the actual impact of these proposals is likely to vary significantly depending on how they are implemented on the ground.
The role of the 2015 agreement in enhancing adaptation to climate change
Working paper
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
17 November 2023
-
26 May 2023
-
Working paper26 May 2023
-
2 November 2022
-
Working paper2 November 2022
-
Working paper31 May 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
14 June 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
9 April 2024