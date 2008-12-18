Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Remuneration of General Practitioners and Specialists in 14 OECD Countries

What are the Factors Influencing Variations across Countries?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/228632341330
Authors
Rie Fujisawa, Gaétan Lafortune
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fujisawa, R. and G. Lafortune (2008), “The Remuneration of General Practitioners and Specialists in 14 OECD Countries: What are the Factors Influencing Variations across Countries?”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228632341330.
Go to top