The Price Responsiveness of Housing Supply in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk9qhrnn33-en
Authors
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Åsa Johansson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Caldera Sánchez, A. and Å. Johansson (2011), “The Price Responsiveness of Housing Supply in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 837, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk9qhrnn33-en.
