Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The potential economic impact of Brexit on Denmark

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/41a95fb3-en
Authors
Donal Smith, Mikkel Hermansen, Sune Malthe-Thagaard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Smith, D., M. Hermansen and S. Malthe-Thagaard (2019), “The potential economic impact of Brexit on Denmark”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1544, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/41a95fb3-en.
Go to top