Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Political Economy of Fuel Subsidies in Colombia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3twr8v5428-en
Authors
Helena Garcia Romero, Laura Calderon Etter
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Garcia Romero, H. and L. Calderon Etter (2013), “The Political Economy of Fuel Subsidies in Colombia”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3twr8v5428-en.
Go to top