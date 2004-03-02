PISA 2003 Assessment Framework – Mathematics, Reading, Science and Problem Solving Knowledge and Skills presents the conceptual underpinnings of PISA 2003 assessments. Within each assessment area, the volume defines the content students need to acquire, the processes they need to perform, and contexts in which knowledge and skills are applied.
The PISA 2003 Assessment Framework
Mathematics, Reading, Science and Problem Solving Knowledge and Skills
Report
PISA
Abstract
