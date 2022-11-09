Close to the halfway point of the Sustainable Development Goals, a significant data gap threatens to leave the poorest and most vulnerable behind. The PARIS21 Partner Report on Support to Statistics 2022 raises the alert on shortfalls in funding to data and statistics that have grown larger in 2020 – only partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst a worsening picture for global development and a rise in complex global threats, leaders need to reaffirm their commitments to data and statistics as a core component of effective and impactful policy making.

The PARIS21 Partner Report on Support to Statistics, PARIS21's flagship report, is the most comprehensive annual analysis of donor financial flows to data and statistics. This 2022 edition reveals for the first time the impact that the COVID-19 crisis has had on support for statistics, as well as advocating for a renewed focus on data and statistics in order to navigate through future crises.