The OECD Skills Profiling Tool: A new instrument to improve career decisions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/598ff539-en
Authors
Michele Tuccio, Katharine Mullock, Patricia Navarro-Palau, Erika Xiomara Chaparro Perez
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Tuccio, M. et al. (2023), “The OECD Skills Profiling Tool: A new instrument to improve career decisions”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 293, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/598ff539-en.
