Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The OECD ORBIS Database

Responding to the Need for Firm-Level Micro-Data in the OECD
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmhds8mzj8w-en
Authors
Samuel Pinto Ribeiro, Stefano Menghinello, Koen De Backer
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pinto Ribeiro, S., S. Menghinello and K. De Backer (2010), “The OECD ORBIS Database: Responding to the Need for Firm-Level Micro-Data in the OECD”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2010/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmhds8mzj8w-en.
Go to top