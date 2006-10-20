The OECD Input-Output Database

The development of the OECD?s input-output database started over a decade ago and is currently undergoing its second update. Over the years, the database has been used in a number of analytical applications both within and outside the OECD. Two major applications within the OECD concerned the analysis of the diffusion of embodied technology and, more recently, the measurement of carbon dioxide emissions embodied in the international trade of goods. The latest update is being conducted as part of an OECD project looking at global value chains. This paper describes how the database has developed over the last decade, both from a collection and a compilation...