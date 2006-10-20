Skip to main content
The OECD Input-Output Database

2006 Edition
https://doi.org/10.1787/308077407044
Norihiko Yamano, Nadim Ahmad
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Yamano, N. and N. Ahmad (2006), “The OECD Input-Output Database: 2006 Edition”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2006/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/308077407044.
