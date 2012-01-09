Skip to main content
The Nature of Financial and Real Business Cycles

The Great Moderation and Banking Sector Pro-Cyclicality
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28k3gt24-en
Authors
Balázs Égert, Douglas Sutherland
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Égert, B. and D. Sutherland (2012), “The Nature of Financial and Real Business Cycles: The Great Moderation and Banking Sector Pro-Cyclicality”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 938, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28k3gt24-en.
