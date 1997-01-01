Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The NAIRU in Japan

Measurement and Its Implications
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/318484133467
Authors
Fumihira Nishizaki
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nishizaki, F. (1997), “The NAIRU in Japan: Measurement and Its Implications”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 173, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/318484133467.
Go to top