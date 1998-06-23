Skip to main content
The Macroeconomics of Ageing, Pensions and Savings

A Survey
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/687160618113
Authors
Richard Kohl, Paul O'Brien
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Kohl, R. and P. O'Brien (1998), “The Macroeconomics of Ageing, Pensions and Savings: A Survey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 200, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/687160618113.
