Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and Asian seed supply chains

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e7650fde-en
Authors
Annelies Deuss, Csaba Gaspar, Marcel Bruins
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Deuss, A., C. Gaspar and M. Bruins (2021), “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and Asian seed supply chains”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 168, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e7650fde-en.
Go to top