The Impact of the African Swine Fever outbreak in China on global agricultural markets

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/96d0410d-en
Authors
Clara Frezal, Stephan Hubertus Gay, Claude Nenert
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Frezal, C., S. Gay and C. Nenert (2021), “The Impact of the African Swine Fever outbreak in China on global agricultural markets”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/96d0410d-en.
