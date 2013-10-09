Skip to main content
The Impact of Regional Trade Agreements on Trade in Agricultural Products

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xznkz60vk-en
Jean Christophe Bureau, Sébastien Jean
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Bureau, J. and S. Jean (2013), “The Impact of Regional Trade Agreements on Trade in Agricultural Products”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 65, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xznkz60vk-en.
