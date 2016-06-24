Skip to main content
The Impact of Intra-EU Mobility on Immigration by Third-Country Foreign Workers

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbzzbzr5-en
Authors
Emily Farchy
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Farchy, E. (2016), “The Impact of Intra-EU Mobility on Immigration by Third-Country Foreign Workers”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 179, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbzzbzr5-en.
