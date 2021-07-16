Investing in skills is crucial to improve individual outcomes and drive better economic performance: skills underpin innovation, adoption of leading technologies and ultimately productivity to drive strong economic growth. The OECD has therefore prepared a G20 Skills Strategy for developing and using skills for the 21st Century. This paper puts forward a three-pronged approach to developing strong skills systems.
The G20 Skills Strategy for Developing and Using Skills for the 21st Century
Prepared for the third G20 Employment Working Group Meeting, 23-24 July 2015, Turkey