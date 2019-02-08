The Future of Rail

Global demand for transport is growing fast. On present trends, passenger and freight activity will more than double by 2050.

Such growth is a token of social and economic progress. But it carries with it growth in energy demand and in emissions of CO2 and atmospheric pollutants.

Greater reliance on rail can cut that growth. The world is becoming ever more urbanised and rail travel is well matched to urban needs.

High-speed rail can serve as an alternative to short-distance air travel. Conventional and freight rail can complement other transport modes to provide efficient mobility.

This book shows what can be done and how. Its scale is global, with a special focus on the needs and opportunities in India.